MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY GANG

A group of youths carried out a vicious attack on a man, which has led the latter to be hospitalized.

The man was taken to Paphos general hospital and admitted in their A&E department. One of the doctors there confirmed that he had sustained substantial bruising on his face.

The police were only alerted of the incident by the 37-year-old after he returned home to his village from the hospital.

According to the Cyprus New Agency, the police did get to the scene of the attack but did not find any youths there. Further identification is impossible since the victim could not identify any of his perpetrators.

The man, 37, was attacked by the gang of youths in the central Paphos area.