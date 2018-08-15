PICKPOCKETING TRAVEL AGENT WANTED BY ANGRY CUSTOMERS

A 37-year old woman, who has stolen over thousands of Euros from tourists from all over Cyprus under the guise of booking holiday packages, is currently being actively hunted by Cyprus police authorities.

The woman is currently suspected to have fled the country and has been put on a stop list to help track her whereabouts.

According to the police, the suspect “owned” a travel agency in Aradippou, which she used to book holidays for customers. She asked for the entire package cost in advance, but in fact paid a very small deposit to book the vacations.

After repeated reporting by multiple customers, it became clear that the woman had appropriated around €26,000 in this manner. The police, however, suspects that the total amount may go ahead of €80,000, keeping the increasing number of people coming by to report her.