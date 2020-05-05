LIDL TO DONATE €40,000 TO CYPRUS RED CROSS SOCIETY

In what is being considered a breather for the frontline fighters in the novel coronavirus pandemic, retail giant Lidl has collected €40,000 to be donated to the Cyprus Red Cross Society.

The amount, which was collected through the Favorina initiative, was sourced from selling Favorina products at 17 Lidl stores on the island nation in the months of March and April.

The company sent a heartwarming message to patrons by showcasing Favorina products as their Easter specials to support the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS). The organization, which has been working tirelessly to manage the pandemic, will be receiving the €40,000 financial reward.

The money was specifically collected by donating €0.30 from every sold product under the Favorina label. The collected grand total of €40,000 will be used to support the vulnerable, the elderly, and migrants, tending to their alimentary needs.

Besides the donation, Lidl Cyprus has also donated “Love Packages.” These include food and essentials for citizens in need.