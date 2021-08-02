WATER DUCT BREAKAGE LEADS TO FLOODING IN TURTLE BEACH

Limni beach, Cyprus’ one and only beach for turtles has been completely flooded.

The flooding has happened due to water emptied from a duct by the Water Development Department (TAY). This has surprised members of the government and the public alike, who are wondering how the TAY did not realize about the number of turtle nests in the area.

The mishap was only found out once the photos of the incident began to circulate online, which led to the Phileleftheros contacting the Ministry of Agriculture.

Upon investigation, it was found that it was the TAY that emptied the duct, one that connected the dams of Evretou and Pomos.

In response, the TAY has started up with their repair works and have assured that there are no more trouble-causing leakages.

The TAY emptied the duct in four different points – and Limni beach was only one of them.