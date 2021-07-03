MAN ARRESTED FOR OVERSTAYING HIS VISA

The Cyprus Police has arrested a 29-year-old man for unlawfully staying in Cyprus.

The man – an Indian national, was arrested from the Paphos airport after being flagged by immigration authorities for overstaying his visa permit period.

Upon further checking, it was found that the man was staying in the island nation as an EU citizen’s dependent. His permit, however, revealed that the limit of his stay passed in November 2020.

The man is currently detained at Polis Chrysochous police station, pending his immigration and deportation procedures.