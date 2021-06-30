9 MORE PEOPLE FINED IN VIOLATION OF COVID CURFEWS

The Cyrpus Police announced the fining of 9 persons after checking over 3,000 persons for violation of the Covid curfew.

The check, carried out on a series of 3 days, led to 9 people being fined in total – 5 on the first day, 3 on the second and 1 on the third.

The fine incident happened in Paphos and Famagusta. Meanwhile no violations were reported in Morphou.

The marine authorities also made over a hundred checks but did not report any violations.

The reasons for breaches were cited as not having a face mask, and not following the 1am curfew without a legitimate reason, along with other traffic violations.