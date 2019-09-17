MAN FALLS FROM SCAFFOLDING AND DIES

In a tragic accident that has many in Cyprus in mourning a 62-year-old man has by falling from a scaffolding in an under-construction building.

According to a statement from the labor inspection department, Demitris Georgiou fell from the scaffolding on the 4th floor – at a height of 10 meters from a building in Limassol that was under construction.

Work was halted at the site the moment the incident took place. According to Inspector Kypros Kyprou, who conducted the preliminary investigation, the platform that Georgiou was working on was rather narrow and had no side rails.