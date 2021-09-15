Nearly 80% Coverage for First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

In what is being considered good news for public health, the Cypriot Health Ministry has stated that nearly 78% of all adults and over 30% of teenagers (i.e. those between 16 to 17 years of age) have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of August 23, the data says that around 77.6% adults have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine, while 72.3% have seemingly completed the vaccination process. In the meantime, after about two months of the extension of the National Vaccination Scheme to those under-18, around 34.4% of those between 16 to 17 years of age were vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine, with the percentage of fully vaccinated standing at 25.6.

As per the data, 70% of those aged 30 to 39, 59% of those aged 20 to 2, and 47% of those aged 18 to 19 have received the first dose of the vaccine.

District-wise, Paphos with 88.5 % of its population vaccinated continues to retain the first place in the chart, whereas the district of Larnaca seems to be the last with around 71.6% of its population being vaccinated so far.

Cyprus is preparing to vaccinate all of its elderly population by the end of September 2021.