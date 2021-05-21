NIKOS CHRISTODOULIDES AND WANG YI SPEAK ON THE PHONE

In what is being considered a landmark political conversation between Cyprus and China, the foreign ministers of the two nations participated in a phone conversation vis-à-vis the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides thanked Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi for the help they offered China in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also declared that Cyprus was “all in” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cyprus-China diplomatic relations.

Mr. Christodoulides went on to add that the island nation fully supports the one-China principle and will stay on to play a positive role there. He then briefed Mr. Yi on the UN-sponsored informal meeting on that will be held in Geneva.

He ended the call by appreciating China’s fair stand on the Cyprus issues and said that they hope the country maintains the same.