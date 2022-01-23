CYPRUS POST OFFICE ISSUES WARNING ON EMAIL SCAMS

As of recently, some scammers have been swindling money from people pretending as Cyprus Post officials.

They ask for “tax payments” through fraudulent emails, and rob people of their money.

The Cyprus Post has responded to these incidents with a statement of its own clearly mentioning that these emails and fake and that the Cyprus Post cannot and does not send any messages. They further added that they are not responsible for any people who have been duped by scammers unlawfully using their name.