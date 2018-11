ROBBERS ARRESTED AFTER OWNER ASKS THEM TO “COME LATER”

An armed robbery was completely foiled by it’s to-be victim store owner.

The Belgian store owner, in a bid to save his store, asked the thieves to return later as there was no money in the till. The gang of thieves, quite surprisingly, did return later – to be unwittingly arrested by police officers waiting for their return.

The event surprised all, including the police, as to the possibility of such things happen in this day and age.