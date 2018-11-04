MOTHER-DAUGHTER FROM SOMALIA REUNITE AFTER THREE YEARS

A 29-year-old Somali woman and asylee in Cyprus reunited with her six-year-old daughter after over three years of being separated.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 29-year-old Samia was reunited with her daughter, Manar at Larnaca airport where the girl arrived to meet and live with her mother.

According to IOM Cyprus’ written statement, the woman’s journey to Cyprus was laden with difficulties. She has, however, managed to have secure a safer and brighter future for both her and her daughter.

This event is indeed landmark, being the first time ever of IOM Cyprus helping a Somali family, and the second time ever the organization facilitating a family reunification.

Ms. Samia, who had applied for – and received asylum in Cyprus, had applied for family reunification to bring her sole-daughter Manar to the island nation. Manar was previously staying with her grandparents in Mogadishu.

In the landmark attempt, both the IOM’s Somalia and Cyprus branches joined forces to assist her.