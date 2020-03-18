SYRIAN REFUGEE GROUP PICKED UP IN ATHIENOU

The migrant crisis has left several countries in Europe in a scurry to manage the situation, and Cyprus is no exception. In the latest incident involving migrants, 14 of them who had arrived from Syria were picked up in the buffer-zone village of Athienou in Larnaca district.

The migrants, all of whom were found wandering in the village, were picked up by the police at around 2.30am in the morning. The group comprised of 2 children, 3 women and 9 mine men were then questioned by the police.

Upon being questioned, the migrants reported that while they understood that they had arrived to the village through the north, they could not re-identify the exact place from where they had entered the island.

At the end of the day, the migrant group was transported to the Kokkinotrimithia processing centre on the outskirts of Nicosia.