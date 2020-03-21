CYPRUS OFFICIALLY EXECUTES PHONE TAPPING LAW

In what is touted as one of Cyprus’ most groundbreaking laws, the island nation is finally bringing the law of phone tapping into force.

The development, which happened after a three-member committee was appointed, will serve to submit requests for removing telecommunications data confidentialities.

According to a report by Phileleftheros, the requests will be approved by the attorney general. The court order, on the other hand, will be issued once the court has fully determined that conditions are met.

Notably, the only ones eligible to carry out the surveillance will be some specific authorized members of the intelligence services and the police.

While the committee members’ names were not revealed for safety reasons, Phileleftheros has reported that the appointees were all personally chosen by the President.