TOP UN OPERATIONS OFFICIAL TO VISIT CYPRUS

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations’ head of Peace Operations will be paying four-day-long visit to Cyprus.

The announcement was made at the UN Headquarters during their routine international briefing, where Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric communicated the news to the spectators and the public.

Lacroix main mission in Cyprus would be to oversee the UN Peacekeeping mission. To that end, he will be visiting the representative of the Greek and Turkish communities.

The peacekeeping mission was set up in the island nation due to its reunification issue.

Cyprus has been a divided island since 1974, after the Turkish military invaded the island’s northern half and seized the area.