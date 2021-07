CYPRUS ELECTS ITS FIRST EVER WOMAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

The island nation has elected its first ever female speaker.

Annita Demetriou, 35, a member of the ruling conservative Democratic Rally party shall be presiding over the parliament as speaker.

Backed by the far-right party ELAM, the Democratic Front, and of course, her own party, she will serve as the second highest in hierarchy – right after the president.

Trained formally as a political scientist, Demetriou has proven herself to be one of best politicians of her party.