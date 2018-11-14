TURKISH CYPRIOT LEADER “THREATENED” TO RESIGN OVER LATEST SOLUTION PROPOSAL

Mustafa Akinci, Turkish Cypriot leader had allegedly threatened to resign over the Cyprus issue, rather than taking another course that would help resolve and reunite the divided island nation.

According to the daily Kibris Postasi, Mr. Akinci, who made the statement last April on a visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the north, said that would not accept any solution that is not a federal system.

The fact was revealed by Erhan Arikli, chairman of the Rebirth party. Also present at the dinner, Mr. Arikli was the one who prompted the Turkish foreign minister to discuss a two-state solution and confederation, which in turn spurred Akinci to make his statement.