CYPRUS LIKELY TO ESCAPE GREEK STORMS, SAYS THE MET

With the low-pressure system having wreaked havoc over Greece with constant storms, hail and lowering temperatures, Cypriot were fair to assume to have to face as similar fate.

As it turns out, however, that all Cyprus may have to face is its temperature going down by a few degrees.

According to Kleanthis Nicolaides, director, met service, it is completely safe to not expect any sort of extreme weather phenomena. At most, the island can expect moderate to heavily clouded skies and some rain. Even that will be expected to clear up soon with the weather going back to normal.

That being said, the met director added that despite not bearing the worst of the storms, Cypriots must prepare to experience colder temperatures for a few days at the very least.