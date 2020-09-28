TURKEY HOLDING MILITARY EXERCISES AMIDST TENSIONS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN REGION

In the middle of ongoing tensions between Turkey and Greece, the former has made a sudden announcement to hold a military exercise off of Cyprus’ northwestern coast for 2 weeks.

This announcement comes right in the middle conflicts between Turkey and Greece, over the multiple claims of exploratory rights in the eastern Mediterranean region.

The dispute between NATO members Turkey and Greece arose after both countries signed clashing accords regarding their maritime boundaries with Egypt and Libya. Turkey took matters into its own hands and sent a survey vessel, which sparked off the confrontation.

Both countries have conducted military exercises thus far, with Greece conducting a joint naval exercise with Italy and Cyprus only recently.

Not much time after that, Turkey has issued its own Navtex notice explaining how it will conduct its own “gunnery exercise.”