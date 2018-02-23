CYPRIOT TRANSPORT MINISTER RESIGNS

Marios Demetriades, the Transport Minister of Cyprus has resigned from his post as on Monday. He made this news public on his Facebook page.

Announcing the development on his social media account, Demetriades expressed his desire to make a return to the private sector but thanked President Nicos Anastasiades for the generous offer of staying on in his new cabinet.

He added that while he had a great run as the Transport Minister, his term has come full circle and he feels that it is best for him to end things while the going is good. He went to express great gratitude to President Anastasiades for the faith he had in him when taking care of things during a time when Cyprus was going through a difficult time.

Demetriades’ resignation isn’t something entirely new, though. In fact, his is the official secondary resignation, following Ioannis Kassoulides (Foreign Minister) who recently announced that he did not want to stay on after his term.

February 28 will be the final date for the present minister’s council. Members of the new cabinet will be sworn in the next day on March 1.

The recent resignations, however, have churned a lot of speculation as to who will take up the mantle of various ministers. With 11 different ministerial posts, many things are expected and many anticipated. Many experts are of the opinion that Kassoulides may be replaced by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, or even by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, who has previously expressed interest in taking the job.