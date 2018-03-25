LARNACA DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT BIDS TO BE MADE IN APRIL

Marios Demetriades, the Transport Minister of Cyprus has announced that two of the bids for the development of the port and marina in Larnaca from Israel and China will be submitted latest by the end of April.

This announcement came after a meeting between Demetriades and Mayor Andreas Vyras, with the latter expressing his wish to see the end of the development process of the port and marina before the end of his term. He did express his happiness at seeing the process be near its completion, before saying how he firmly believed the project could very well be implemented with the right amount of patience and persistence.

Demetriades added that the aim here is not to have the state earn from said deals and developments but to create a better infrastructure project which will be of great benefit to the city.

About the tender process itself, he said that the respective interested companies have each asked for their deadline to be extended from the original March 16.

Mayor Vyras too had nothing but good words to say about the project, calling it an essentially important one, which is directly related to the city’s economic growth and is instrumental in sending for new investments.”