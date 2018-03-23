VOTERS IN NORTH CYPRUS LINE-UP FOR VOTING

The people of Cyprus are very conscious of their political atmosphere, and the turnout at the latest elections only serves to prove that as true. A huge turnout at the Turkish Cypriot ‘elections’ have shown how invested its people are in who will run the country and how.

Although the elections are being contested by 8 different parties, only five are expected to actually win any seats in what will be a “parliament of 50.”

While the opinion polls are looked at with a hint of skepticism (being famous for their inaccuracies), it is believed that the winner will be either left-wing solution-supportive party or a center-right one which will stand against reuniting Cyprus.

According to analysts, the Cyprus issue has been increasing in intensity, being only second to issues such as jobs, economy, and Cyprus-Turkey relations.