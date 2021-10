A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing.

The girl in question, Marianna Ahmet, has been missing from her home in Nicosia.

The police have released her description as a teenager of average build having short, black hair till her shoulders. She was wearing a black T-shirt with black jeans.

The Nicosia Police CID department has urged those with any information to contact them at 2-802222, to the 1460 citizens’ hotline, or to the nearest police station.