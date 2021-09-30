Foreign Ministers from Cyprus, Israel and Greece Meet In Jerusalem

In what is being regarded as one of 2021’s landmark political events, Nicos Christodoulides, Yair Lapid and Nikos Dendias, the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Israel and Greece respectively, will meet in Jerusalem.

They will hold a trilateral meeting, where the topics of discussion will include regional developments, along with potential areas of cooperation like COVID-19, environment conservation and wildfire control.

After the meeting, the three officials will hold a press conference.

Thereafter, Dendias hold a separate meeting with Christodoulides as well as Karin Elharrar, the Energy Minister of Israel. He will also be on a separate meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.