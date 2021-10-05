SPECIAL ANTI-TERROR DRILL HELD BETWEEN CYPRUS FORCES AND US NAVY SEALS

In a bid to strengthen response against marine terrorist hijackings, the Cypriot and US special forces recently held a joint drill.

The drill, which had members of the Cypriot underwater demolition forces and the US Navy SEALs participated in various exercises, to help the former polish their skills in handling violence at sea effectively.

The existence of the drill was announced by Charalambos Petrides, the Defence Minister of Cyprus. He held the drill in high regard and went on to explain how it would help Cyprus and the United States cooperate on the same strategic level to make sure that stability and security remains ensured in what is a turbulent area.

This was supported by Judith Garber, the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus, who stated that similar joint drills will be held in the future.