2 Persons Identified in Fake News Post Scandal

The Cyprus police’s cybercrime unit has reported that two men – aged 32 & 45 have been identified in connection with the ongoing fake news post scandal.

The scandal in question is one that arose from a post that claimed that a 12-year-old child in Limassol less than a day after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine. It was later confirmed, however, as fake news after being denied by the health authorities.

The police, who identified the suspects via testimonies, brought both suspects in for questioning. They even obtained a search warrant and searched the 45-year-old suspect, where they seized a mobile phone.

Both of the accused eventually confessed about their connection to the crime. As of now, the elder of the two is being charged in writing, and is due to appear in court soon.