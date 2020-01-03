2 WOMEN WITH FAKE IDS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

Two women were arrested in Paphos for staying on the island illegally, in addition to forging documents as well as circulating forged ones.

The police revealed in a statement that the immigration police, while carrying out a search in a Coral Bay hotel found two women from Georgia staying illegally.

The women, aged 49 and 41, were working as cleaning staff when they were arrested.

Upon being questioned, their employer told the police that said that they were from Latvia when they were being hired, and that they had ID cards while they were identifying themselves. He admitted to having no clue that said IDs were actually fake.

Meanwhile, the ladies, when questioned, admitted that the forged documents they were using were bought overseas for €100 each.