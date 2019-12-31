MAN AND WOMAN REMANDED FOR TRYING TO LEAVE CYPRUS WITH FALSE DOCUMENTS

A man and a pregnant woman – both Congo nationals were arrested at Larnaca airport after they were caught trying to travel to Munich with false IDs and passports.

While the man was remanded for 4 days post-court appearance, the woman was released and places in a hotel.

The police said in a statement that the couple was trying to fly out from the Larnaca airport when they were caught. While the man was holding a 19-year-old French national’s ID card and passport, while the woman was holding 35-year-old French national’s document.

They were intercepted by passport control officers once they determined that the people in fact did not look anything like the photos on their documents, and thus came to the conclusion that the pair arrived in Cyprus on an illegal basis in the first place.