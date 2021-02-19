2ND NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN IMPOSED IN CYPRUS

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government of Cyprus has imposed a new lockdown in hopes of curbing the spread of the disease.

In a statement to the press, Constantinos Ioannou, the Health Minister announced that the restrictions, which start on the 31st of January, will stay in effect for a minimum of 3 weeks.

Under these rules, people can go out of their homes for a maximum of 2 times a day for exercise or essential activities. People can only avail the approval through a mobile text messaging system.

All non-essential business will remain shut for the duration of the lockdown. This includes cinemas, salons, gyms, museums, theatres and other places of interest.

Unlike the previous lockdown, however, ports and airports shall remain open.