LOST ART DISCOVERED IN CYPRUS

A rare piece of art that was until recently considered lost has been discovered.

The art in question is a highly rare relief made out of concrete created by Christoforos Savva, known for being one of Europe’s greatest artists during the 1960s. It used to be up on the wall of the now-defunct Perroquet nightclub located in the abandoned town of Varosha. Varosha now lies in the Turkish side of a divided Cyprus.

Credits to the resurfacing goes to a 93-year-old Greek Cypriot man who commissioned them and wants them to be transferred to their right owners.

The artwork has been discovered after more than 50 years of staying under the radar.