CYPRUS AND UAE HAVE SIGNED THEIR FIRST MILITARY COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Cyprus and the UAE have signed their first ever agreement.

The signing comes as a part of Cyprus’ initiative to strengthen relations with its neighboring countries, especially those that are in the Middle East.

The island nation has already done much in this regard, having signed other similar military agreements with Jordan, Egypt, and Israel. The armed forces of these countries today are known to hold joint exercises. In addition to these, Cyprus is also in the process of training the Lebanese army.

According to a statement issued by the Defense Ministry of Cyprus, the Cyprus-UAE agreement will include joint training exercises, cooperative military maneuvers, and discussions on expanding the same.

The two countries’ military forces had previously interacted in the multi-nation joint activity called Medusa.