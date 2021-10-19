3 INJURED AND 1 DEAD IN COLLISION

In the latest incident, three people were injured and one died after a vehicular collision in Kato Moni.

According to a statement by the Cyprus Police, Nicosia resident Doros Fterousios was driving on Arediou-Ayios Ioannis Malountas-Kato Moni at around 2am in the night, when he was hit by a car. The latter of the vehicles has a 61-year-old man at the wheel, and a 14-year-old boy in the passenger seat. Fterousios then slammed his car into a pick-up truck that had a 60-year-old on the wheel.

Fterousios had to be extracted from his car. He was then taken to Nicosia general hospital, where the doctors declared him dead-on-arrival.