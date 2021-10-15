7 CITIZENS TO TESTIFY AGAINST DOCTOR WHO ADMINISTERED FAKE VACCINE

The Cyprus Police has entered the final stages of its investigation into the administering of fake COVID-19 vaccines by a Larnaca-based doctor.

The Larnaca CID, which is the lead handling authority of the investigation has requested 7 citizens – all of whom were “vaccinated” by the doctor to testify against him in court.

While the seven claim that they were administered the AstraZeneca vaccine, and were even recorded as such by the doctor, specialized tests held at the Institute of Neurology and Genetics showed that they had almost no antibodies.

The police is also intent on calling the doctor in question to explain why two of the patients that were administered the vaccine under his supervision tested positive for Covid-19, had no antibodies, and did not have any other family or relatives who were vaccinated. Both patients eventually died of the disease.

Once these testimonies are done, the investigation file will be handed over to the Legal Service.