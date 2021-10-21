11 BUSINESSES & 40 PERSONS FINED FOR BREACHING COVID-19 RULES

The Cyprus Police has arrested 11 businesses and 40 persons within 24 hours for breaking the rules set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the arrests came from over 3,652 checks carried out within the 24-hour-period.

Most of the rule-breakers were fined because they were not wearing a mask while moving in public areas.

1,373 of these checks were conducted in Nicosia, 386 checks in Limassol, 572 in Larnaca, 280 in Paphos, 84 and Morphou and 734 in Famagusta.