CYRPUS TO SHUT ITS AIRSPACE TO FLIGHTS AND AIRLINERS FROM BELARUS

In response to a forced passenger jet landing, the government of Cyprus has banned all incoming flights from the country of Belarus.

Cyprus has joined the long line of EU countries that has previously imposed the same restriction.

According to a statement by the Cypriot ministry of transport, the island nation has prohibited by law all incoming flights registered in Belarus from entering the Cypriot airspace. In return, all Cyprus registered flights will also not be entering the Belarusian airspace.

The issue that has sparked this outrage is the Belarusian authorizes forcefully getting a Ryanair plane landed, and having a dissident journalist who was on board the plane.

The only exemptions to the law are in case of medical or humanitarian emergencies.