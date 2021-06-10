BRITISH WOMAN DIES AFTER ALLEGED REACTION TO COVID VACCINE

A 39-year-old woman has died after a blood clotting incident, allegedly from complications arising after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman, a citizen of the UK, who was under treatment in the ICU section of the Nicosia General Hospital, had received the AstraZeneca jab’s first dose.

Her symptoms began days after this development. Eventually, she died of excessive blood clotting, which irreversibly impaired her bodily functions.

According to Charalambos Charilaou, a spokesman for the government health services, the incident is being taken very seriously, and will be further investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Incidentally, the island nation is currently investigating 3 other – but more “mild” clotting incidents caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 1 by the Pfizer vaccine.