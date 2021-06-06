LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS EASED IN CYRPUS

The lockdown restrictions are being eased in view of the decrease in novel coronavirus cases.

For starters, the limits to gatherings have been increased to 20 – minors and permanent residents included. Furthermore, the maximum capacity in indoor public spaces (such as casinos, fairs, places of worship, performing arts centers and theaters) has been increased to 50% of the total capacity. Entrants are still required to carry their SafePass to access them.

Indoor dining in restaurants has been relaxed, subject to the individual venues’ health protocols, as has the group tutorials for kids below the age of 18.

All of the above only apply so long as the citizens have a negative COVID test that is less than 72-hours-old.

The overnight curfew from 00:00 to 5:00 AM shall remain in effect until further notice.