The Cyprus Police is on the lookout for a 56-year-old woman, who has reportedly been missing since Saturday.

The woman, a Russian citizen, was last seen by passers-by on the day she was to leave the island nation.

She has been described as Ekaterina Romanova – a Russian woman – 1.75 meters tall and of average built. Witnesses placed her last holidaying in coastal region of Larnaca, wearing black top and white trousers.