BURGER KING OFFICIALLY OPENS IN TURKISH CYPRUS

Well-known Burger King will now operate in Turkish Cyprus under its own name in an official capacity, marking the end of the years-long blockade posed by its Greek counterparts.

Whilst Burger King has been operating there for as long as 20 years, it has been doing so under wraps and using the name “Burger City” to combat the pressure that the Greek Cypriot administration had created.

After several key negotiations, however, it is now decided that Burger King will now operate under its original and official banner – starting with a brand-new branch that it opened along the Nicosia-Kyrenia highway.

Reports are saying that with time, all of the restaurants that are operating under the name ‘Burger City’ will be changing to the entire official branding template of Burger King.