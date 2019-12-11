CYPRUS TO HOLD A SPECIAL CAREER FAIR FOR REFUGEES

The Cyprus Refugee Council will be organizing the first ever careers fair meant exclusively for refugees, International Protection candidates and asylum-seekers.

Known as the ‘Refugees@Work Career Fair,’ the event, which will bring employers and the aforementioned category of jobseekers under the same roof, will be held at the Nicosia Multipurpose Centre. As of now, there are at least twenty-five companies and organizations from all over the island nation working as registered participants.

According to a statement on the website of the Cyprus Refugee council, one of the best ways to increase productivity of Cyprus while benefitting people at large would be to employ refugees and asylum seekers. Not only would it help them become economically independent, it would also help with the current workload that the island is currently facing and utilize the domestic human resource that is available at hand.

The event will be held in conjunction with Nicosia Municipality and the UNHCR in Cyprus.