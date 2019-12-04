CYPRUS WILL BE LAUNCHING A COURT CASE IN THE HAGUE OVER FORCED GAS DRILLING BY TURKEY

The Cypriot president has said that the island nation’s authorities is all set to launch legal action against Turkey at the Hague’s International Court of Justice.

In a statement to the press, President Nicos Anastasiades explained how the Cypriot government has its full intentions to utilize every legal mean that it possibly can in order to defend the rights of Cyprus and its ethnic situation. He further added that Turkey has been given a notification of said legal actions via the Turkish embassy in Athens.

Turkey has acted as a great disdain to Cyprus by not recognizing the country as a state and using that as a “reason” to drilling in waters where of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone since July 2019. Thus far, it has claimed over half of said exclusive economic zone, which it claims is being done in the interest of “defending the rights of the Turkish on the island.”