CYPRUS HAS ONE OF THE BEST CHILDHOOD CANCER SURVIVAL RATES

Cypriot Health Minister Cyprus Constantinos Ioannou has revealed that the island nation has one of the highest pediatric cancer survival rates worldwide.

On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day on February 15, the minister gave his regards to the children who have fought and survived cancer.

He also went on to give a shout out to the healthcare workers and staff of Makarios hospital’s pediatric cancer unit, emphasizing on how their continued efforts have made the statistic a reality.

Lastly, he thanks the paramedical community for their continued emergency services to help the hospital in its battle.