CYPRUS HAS THE CLEANEST WATERS IN THE EU, SAYS STUDY

The European Environment Agency has declared Cyprus to have the cleanest swimming waters in all of the European Union.

According to a report by the environmental watchdog, the swimming waters of the island nation received the coveted 100% excellence score, defeating Austria, Greece, and Malta – which stood 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

The European Environment Agency tested over 112 swimming spots all over the island between the dates of May 1st to October 31st, 2020.

The news is being regarded as a great one by Cypriot authorities, as they reckon it will help boost confidence amongst prospective holiday goers – after seeing more than a year of tourist rates plunging by over 85% percent since 2019. This is an alarming statistic for a country for tourism makes up for over 13% of the GDP.

According to a statement by Costas Kadis, the Environment Minister, the results shall be extremely beneficial, for the basic reason that tourism is directly impacted by the quality of bathing water – something that is particularly of interest after the rise of the coronavirus pandemic.