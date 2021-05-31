CYPRUS TO RECEIVE OVER 400,000 COVID-19 VACCINES

Amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases, the country is set to receive over 400,000 doses of the vaccine.

The batch to be delivered to the island nation will contain all the four vaccines that the EU has currently approved for emergency use.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the doses will be very helpful in preventing further spread of the deadly disease.

According to the Cypriot Ministry of Health, the current situation vis-à-vis COVID-19 has been very disappointing as of late. The number of positive cases rose by over 10,000 in the second and third weeks of April – higher than anything the country has ever seen before.

Surprisingly, the number of younger people contracting the disease has increased – over 65 percent of the affected were between the ages of 20 and 59, whereas 23.2 percent consisted of children below the age of 19.