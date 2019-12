OVER TWO DOZEN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR WORKING IN CYPRUS ILLEGALLY

The island nation’s authorities have arrested and charged over two dozen individuals for living and working in Cyprus illegally.

The arrests were made in the aftermath of a raid conducted at a construction site in the city of Larnaca. Where the police arrested 25 nationals from outside the European Union for working on the island nation sans permit. Upon being charged, they were released pending their court appearance.

Additionally, the police fined four employers for illegal employment.