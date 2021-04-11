CYPRUS OPENING ITS DOORS TO MAIN TOURIST MARKETS

Cyprus is all set to open up its border to 16 different countries that were previously not on its safe list.

The countries in question include the US and UK, Qatar, Belarus, Egypt, Lebanon, the UAE, Ukraine, Serbia, Israel, and Russia.

From April 1, visitors from these countries will not be required to follow any quarantine rules. They will still need to carry a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival and be prepared for any spot testing.

Furthermore, the island nation will allow vaccinated British tourists to enter sans restrictions.

All said and done, all tourists (regardless of where they arrived from) will need to follow basic protocol such as using sanitizers, wearing masks, and social distancing.

The changes have been made keeping the failing Cyprus tourism industry in mind. Tourism, which constitutes around 15% of the GDP, has seen its earnings plunge to over 85% in 2020.