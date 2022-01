Veteran Cypriot journalist Yiorgos “Kokos” Leonida passed away in Cyprus. He was 87.

Regarded as one of the stalwarts of the journalism scene in Cyprus, Leonida was a founding member of the Cyprus Union of Journalists.

He has a long and illustrious career, working at various positions, including Agon, Eleftheria, To Vima, Mesimvrini, and Kathmerini. He was also was a correspondent for the Athens New Agency between 1974 and 2004 and worked for the New York edition of the Greek diaspora Proini.