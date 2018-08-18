CYPRUS AIRPORTS SEE RECORD MADE IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC COUNTS

Cyprus tourism has recently experienced a much-deserved boost, and it comes as no surprise the passenger traffic too has increased exponentially. Hermes Airports operator data has revealed that Paphos and Larnaca airports have seen a combined total of 5,939,198 passengers passing through terminal recording – going by an increase of 8% in the seven months to July. This amounts to 438,834 more travelers than the same time in 2017.

In the month of July, the two airports processed 1,414,954 passengers, up by 3.8% from last year’s 1,363,165.

Over 1.06 million passengers have been reported to have traveled to and from Larnaca Airport in July, as opposed to 1.04 last year. This marks an impressive increase of 1.7% in arrivals.

Passenger traffic for Larnaca reached 4.38 million against 2017’s 4.14 million, marking an increase of 0.24 million passengers.

Paphos airport too, despite being smaller in size, displayed an impressive increase in percentage.

A total of 351,723 passengers has passed through the airport in July 2018, marking an increase of 10.8% from last year’s 317,557.

The amount of passenger at the airport was reported to be 1.56 million, which is an increase of about 14.6% on the same figures from the previous year.