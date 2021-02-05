5.0 EARTHQUAKE HITS CYPRUS; NO DAMAGES OR INJURIES REPORTED SO FAR

The island nation was struck by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the afternoon hours.

While no substantial damages, deaths or injuries have been reported thus far, the incident did cause mass confusion and left hundreds scurrying from their homes.

According to a statement by the Cyprus Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 4:27 p.m. in the afternoon, with an epicenter depth of 55 kilometres.

Tremors were felt over a large area, including the countries of Turkey, Lebanon, Israel and Syria.

Shocking as it was, the incident was not all that out of the ordinary, gives as the country is located in what is an active seismic zone, known to be responsible for over 15% of the earthquakes worldwide.

The last major quake seen by the island nation. It was 6.8 in magnitude, and occurred in 1996. It was touted as the biggest on the island in over 120 years.