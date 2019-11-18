3 KILLED AND 2 INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN TURKISH CYPRUS

In the case of a tragic accident, three people were killed and two were injured in a massive traffic collision on Turkish Cyprus’ Strongilos-Marathovounos road.

According to a statement from the Turkish Cypriot media, the accident involved a direct collision between two cars during the evening. One of these cars were carrying a family of four, while the other had only one driver.

Among the family of four, both parents – aged 42 and 40 were killed as their children aged 18 and 13 were critically injured. The second car’s driver, 30, was also injured.